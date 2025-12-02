Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines and Sailors conduct Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Aboard USS Portland

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), post security during a defense of the amphibious task force drill in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 4, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989102
    VIRIN: 251204-M-TI498-1001
    Filename: DOD_111419644
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines and Sailors conduct Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Aboard USS Portland, by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

