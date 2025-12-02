Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989093" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services receive medical evacuation training from a flight crew assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo, is a U.S. Southern Command unit that operates from Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras to promote security and stability in Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)