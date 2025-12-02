Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

    PANAMA

    12.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services receive medical evacuation training from a flight crew assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo, is a U.S. Southern Command unit that operates from Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras to promote security and stability in Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Location: PA

    JTF-B
    Panama Canal
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

