Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 5

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services receive medical evacuation training from a flight crew assigned to 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo, during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo, is a U.S. Southern Command unit that operates from Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras to promote security and stability in Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 20:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989093
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-DL184-8843
|Filename:
|DOD_111419344
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
