U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division during an embassy reinforcement training event as part of Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. The training evolution demonstrates 3d MAW’s ability to project forces rapidly across distributed environments to reinforce and protect U.S. interests abroad. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989092
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-QY860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111419324
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks conduct troop transport for Embassy Reinforcement, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
