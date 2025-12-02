Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks conduct troop transport for Embassy Reinforcement

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division during an embassy reinforcement training event as part of Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. The training evolution demonstrates 3d MAW’s ability to project forces rapidly across distributed environments to reinforce and protect U.S. interests abroad. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989092
    VIRIN: 251205-M-QY860-1001
    Filename: DOD_111419324
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: Greyhawks conduct troop transport for Embassy Reinforcement, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    insertion
    VMM-161
    3d MAW
    1stmardiv
    embassy reinforcement
    Steel Knight 25

