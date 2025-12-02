Warhorse conducts troop transport for Embassy Reinforcement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division during an embassy reinforcement training event as part of Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025.The training evolution demonstrates 3d MAW’s ability to project forces rapidly across distributed environments to reinforce and protect U.S. interests abroad. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Alexis Ibarra)