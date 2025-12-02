Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25: Stingers Conduct Close Air Support: B-ROLL

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct terminal guidance for air delivered munitions fired by AH-1Z Viper helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. The integration of H-1 attack helicopters with 11th Marines, demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver responsive, precision fires in support of the Marines on the ground across the battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Renee Gray)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989089
    VIRIN: 251204-M-WW713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111419305
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25: Stingers Conduct Close Air Support: B-ROLL, by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CAS
    AH-1Z
    3rdMAW
    11th Reg
    Steel Knight 25

