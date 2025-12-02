Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Sebastian Romawac 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” host a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Malafa relinquished command of the Thunderbirds to Lt. Col. Alexander Prevendar. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Romawac)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989088
    VIRIN: 251205-F-EM877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111419293
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Thunderbirds Change of Command, by SrA Sebastian Romawac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds

