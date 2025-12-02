Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th TSC LSV Thanksgiving Meal

    UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Lesley Mendez, Culinary noncommissioned officer of the 411th Transportation Detachment (LSV-7 SSGT Robert T. Kuroda), 8th Theater Sustainment Command, prepares a Thanksgiving feast for the crew in the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 27, 2025. Mendez's Thanksgiving meal ensures the team enjoys a taste of home while underway. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devi Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989084
    VIRIN: 251128-A-JL197-6691
    Filename: DOD_111419255
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    LSV-7
    Pacific Ocean
    Thanksgiving
    Lesley Mendez
    USAV SSG Robert T. Kuroda (LSV-7)

