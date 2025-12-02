Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Edison Cordoba

    PANAMA

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Edison Cordoba, a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras speaks about the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 19:08
    Category: Interviews
    Location: PA

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

