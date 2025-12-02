Edison Cordoba, a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras speaks about the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 19:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|989083
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-GV534-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111419248
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Edison Cordoba, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.