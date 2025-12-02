Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 8

    PANAMA

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian security services practice tracking techniques during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989082
    VIRIN: 251205-A-GV534-1001
    Filename: DOD_111419247
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 8, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

