U.S. Army activates U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command in Historic Transition Ceremony

U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command activated as the Army’s newest Theater Army during a transition of command ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 5, 2025. During the Ceremony, U.S. Army Forces Command cased its colors after 53 years as the Army’s largest command. Gen. Joseph P. Ryan took command of the newly established USAWHC during the ceremony. The transition included long-standing Army traditions meant to honor the outgoing and incoming commanders. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas led U.S. Army Forces Command for more than three years before relinquishing command to Ryan. Poppas is slated to retire after more than 37 years of service. The U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command serves as the Theater Army for both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command. This newly activated command unifies U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army North, and U.S. Army South as the Army Service Component Command for the Western Hemisphere. Its missions include homeland defense, crisis response, regional security cooperation, and defense support to civil authorities, while also serving as the Army's immediate response force for the region.
