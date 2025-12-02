Solinski Hits the Streets—Mic’d Up and Motivated

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989065" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Perry Solinski, a D.C. Army National Guard Soldier supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission, wears a microphone while visiting troops to boost morale in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2025. Solinski joins the JTF-DC command team in meeting Soldiers and partner-state personnel to thank them for their service and strengthen relationships across the mission. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Angelina Tran)