    B-Roll: Trees for Troops

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Yvonna Stark 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines and civilian volunteers hand out Christmas trees during the annual Trees for Troops Christmas tree holiday event at the Paradise Point Golf Club on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 5, 2025. Trees for Troops is held by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, providing over 800 Christmas trees to Department of Defense personnel and their families to spread holiday spirit throughout every military family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988967
    VIRIN: 251205-M-VQ041-1001
    Filename: DOD_111417920
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Trees for Troops, by Sgt Yvonna Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    Trees for Troops

