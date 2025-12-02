Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SODUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of Great Sodus Harbor and the work on the East Breakwater, Sept. 18, 2025. The project aims to reinforce the breakwater, ensuring long-term protection for the surrounding shoreline and enhancing infrastructure resilience against future storms and erosion (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Buffalo District
    Great Sodus Harbor
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Great Sodus East Breakwater
    Sodus Bay

