B-roll of Sackets Harbor and the Oswego Harbor, Sept. 17, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides everything from dredging to lock maintenance to environment management to keep the St. Lawrence Seaway a lifeline for industries and communities that depend on its continued operation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).