    Oswego Harbor

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of Sackets Harbor and the Oswego Harbor, Sept. 17, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides everything from dredging to lock maintenance to environment management to keep the St. Lawrence Seaway a lifeline for industries and communities that depend on its continued operation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Sackets Harbor
    Oswego
    Buffalo District
    Oswego harbor
    USACE
    corps of engineers

