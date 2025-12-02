Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ogdensburg Harbor

    OGDENSBURG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of St. Regis Mowhawk Tribe at Awkesasne, Ogdensburg Harbor, and Alexandria Bay (Boldt Castle), Sept. 16, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides everything from dredging to lock maintenance to environment management to keep the St. Lawrence Seaway a lifeline for industries and communities that depend on its continued operation (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Location: OGDENSBURG, NEW YORK, US

