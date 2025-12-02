Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation River Wall - PSU 308

    SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Lt. Cmdr. Dan Highsmith, Executive Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit (PSU) 308, speaks about operations conducted in support of Operation River Wall in South Padre Island, Texas, November 11, 2025. PSU 308 specializes in expeditionary port security operations, providing critical force protection for vessels, harbors, and critical infrastructure worldwide. PSU 308 specializes in expeditionary port security operations, providing critical force protection for vessels, harbors, and critical infrastructure worldwide. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 10:19
    Location: SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS, US

    Coast Guard
    reserve
    PSU
    reserve component
    Riverwall

