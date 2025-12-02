Operation River Wall - PSU 308

Lt. Cmdr. Dan Highsmith, Executive Officer of U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit (PSU) 308, speaks about operations conducted in support of Operation River Wall in South Padre Island, Texas, November 11, 2025. PSU 308 specializes in expeditionary port security operations, providing critical force protection for vessels, harbors, and critical infrastructure worldwide. PSU 308 specializes in expeditionary port security operations, providing critical force protection for vessels, harbors, and critical infrastructure worldwide. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley)
