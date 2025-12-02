Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Blue Page 251201 Ugly Sweater Bowling Party

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was a blue page for AFN Spangdahlem for Dec. 1, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988937
    VIRIN: 251201-F-UN354-1001
    Filename: DOD_111417630
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Blue Page 251201 Ugly Sweater Bowling Party, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download