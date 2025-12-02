Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition will take place from Dec. 8-10, 2025 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988934
    VIRIN: 251205-A-XV403-8539
    Filename: DOD_111417550
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Teaser, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    ContinuousTransformation
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    BDWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download