The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Drone Warfighter Competition will take place from Dec. 8-10, 2025 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition assesses unmanned aerial systems operator capabilities from the U.S., United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, and reinforces the U.S. Army's commitment to innovation and readiness, and builds esprit des corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 08:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988934
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-XV403-8539
|Filename:
|DOD_111417550
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAREUR-AF Best Drone Warfighter Competition Teaser, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.