Combined Reslove 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division sharpen their skills during Combined Resolve 26‑1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany. Opposing forces provide a realistic challenge as the notional enemy while U.S. troops train alongside NATO partners to test tactics, strengthen interoperability and integrate new technologies under the Army’s Continuous Transformation initiative. The Hohenfels Training Area remains a critical hub in Europe, sustaining the Army’s ability to respond when needed. With precision and credible force, the U.S. Army is engaged, postured and ready to assure allies, deter adversaries and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)