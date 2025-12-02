Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-232 conducts Flight Operations at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea 2025

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Oct. 16-23, 2025. VMFA-232 conducted unit-level training at Kunsan Air Base to maintain operational capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 01:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988909
    VIRIN: 251023-M-DG958-1001
    Filename: DOD_111417098
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    VMFA-232
    MAG12
    UNIT DEPLOYMENT PROGRAM
    KUNSAN
    SOUTH KOREA
    FLIGHT OPERATIONS

