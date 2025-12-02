U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, Oct. 16-23, 2025. VMFA-232 conducted unit-level training at Kunsan Air Base to maintain operational capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 01:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988909
|VIRIN:
|251023-M-DG958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111417098
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-232 conducts Flight Operations at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea 2025, by LCpl Isabella Mancini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
