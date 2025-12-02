Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHS Squadron Hike, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in a squadron hike on MCAS Iwakuni, June 27, 2025. Each month, HHS holds a group physical training event to foster camaraderie between service members and their units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988907
    VIRIN: 250627-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 250708
    Filename: DOD_111417082
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    H&HS
    Squadron Hike
    group pt
    PT
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HHS MCAS Iwakuni

