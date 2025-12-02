U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in a squadron hike on MCAS Iwakuni, June 27, 2025. Each month, HHS holds a group physical training event to foster camaraderie between service members and their units. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 00:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988907
|VIRIN:
|250627-M-YS621-1001
|PIN:
|250708
|Filename:
|DOD_111417082
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HHS Squadron Hike, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.