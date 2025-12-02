Kalani Jazz Band Performance, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988902" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Kalani Jazz Band from Kalani High School in Oahu, Hawaii, perform at Matthew C. Perry High School on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. The band stopped by MCAS Iwakuni during a tour of Japan to collaborate with the high school's jazz band and perform for the school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)