Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kalani Jazz Band Performance, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    The Kalani Jazz Band from Kalani High School in Oahu, Hawaii, perform at Matthew C. Perry High School on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. The band stopped by MCAS Iwakuni during a tour of Japan to collaborate with the high school's jazz band and perform for the school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988902
    VIRIN: 250226-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 250226
    Filename: DOD_111417025
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kalani Jazz Band Performance, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M.C. Perry High School
    Kalani High School
    concert
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Kalani Jazz Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download