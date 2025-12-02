The Kalani Jazz Band from Kalani High School in Oahu, Hawaii, perform at Matthew C. Perry High School on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 26, 2025. The band stopped by MCAS Iwakuni during a tour of Japan to collaborate with the high school's jazz band and perform for the school. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988902
|VIRIN:
|250226-M-YS621-1001
|PIN:
|250226
|Filename:
|DOD_111417025
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kalani Jazz Band Performance, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
