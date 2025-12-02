Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Course, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines go through a month-long Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 7, 2025. MCMAP is a combat system for U.S. Marines that blends various martial arts with a focus on mental and moral discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988899
    VIRIN: 250307-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 250307
    Filename: DOD_111417020
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    MCMAP
    MCMAP Course
    Marines
    training
    martial arts
    MCAS Iwakuni

