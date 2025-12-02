Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Course, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan 2025

U.S. Marines go through a month-long Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Mar. 7, 2025. MCMAP is a combat system for U.S. Marines that blends various martial arts with a focus on mental and moral discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|03.06.2025
|12.05.2025 00:28
|Newscasts
|988899
|250307-M-YS621-1001
|250307
|DOD_111417020
|00:00:29
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|0
|0
