U.S. Marines and Sailors from American Forces Network Iwakuni star in a television commercial for the Super Bowl produced on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 00:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988896
|VIRIN:
|250205-M-YS621-1001
|PIN:
|250205
|Filename:
|DOD_111417017
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Superbowl Office Spotlight, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.