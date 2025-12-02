Superbowl Office Spotlight, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors from American Forces Network Iwakuni star in a television commercial for the Super Bowl produced on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)