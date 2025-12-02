Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Superbowl Office Spotlight, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors from American Forces Network Iwakuni star in a television commercial for the Super Bowl produced on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 5, 2025. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 00:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988896
    VIRIN: 250205-M-YS621-1001
    PIN: 250205
    Filename: DOD_111417017
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Superbowl Office Spotlight, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Iwakuni
    AFNP
    football
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Superbowl Spot 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download