RD 25 | 12th LCT Marines Execute a Live-Fire Range Reel (No Music)

U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct a live-fire range in support of Resolute Dragon 25 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita, Japan, Sept. 15, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of the U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cara Castañeda)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 22:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988876
|VIRIN:
|250927-M-KK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111416860
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|OITA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
