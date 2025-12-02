3K Hike, SDI Inspection - Day T15, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

Training Day 15 - Recruits begin the day with a three-kilometer hike, another in a series of hikes conducted throughout training. As training progresses, hikes increase in distance and difficulty. Recruits are also evaluated during the Senior Drill Instructor Inspection. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|12.04.2025
|12.04.2025 14:22
|Package
|988819
|251204-M-DM338-8806
|000020
|DOD_111415836
|00:01:25
|SAN DIEGO, COLORADO, US
