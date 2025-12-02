Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4x 400M Sprints, BASES I - Day T7, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 07 - Recruits continue their physical conditioning with four interval 400-meter sprints. They also participate in their first guided circuit training session of the BASES program, designed to improve balance, agility, strength, and endurance. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988716
    VIRIN: 251204-M-DM338-1304
    Filename: DOD_111415532
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4x 400M Sprints, BASES I - Day T7, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download