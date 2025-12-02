4x 400M Sprints, BASES I - Day T7, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

Training Day 07 - Recruits continue their physical conditioning with four interval 400-meter sprints. They also participate in their first guided circuit training session of the BASES program, designed to improve balance, agility, strength, and endurance. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
|12.04.2025
|12.04.2025 13:22
|Package
|988716
|251204-M-DM338-1304
|DOD_111415532
|00:01:13
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
