    Bayonet Techniques, Bayonet Assault Course, Pugil Sticks I - Day T8, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Training Day 08 - Recruits continue training in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program with instruction on bayonet techniques. They then apply these skills in their first session on the Bayonet Assault Course and in pugil stick training, followed by another classroom session on Combat Care. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)

    (This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 13:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

