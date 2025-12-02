Bayonet Techniques, Bayonet Assault Course, Pugil Sticks I - Day T8, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988715" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Training Day 08 - Recruits continue training in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program with instruction on bayonet techniques. They then apply these skills in their first session on the Bayonet Assault Course and in pugil stick training, followed by another classroom session on Combat Care. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)



(This video includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)