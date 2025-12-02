Pick-Up and Initial Strength Assessment - Day F1, Phase One, MCRDSD Training Matrix

Forming Day 01 - Known as “Pick-Up Day,” recruits move into their permanent barracks and meet their drill instructors for the first time. They also complete the Initial Strength Assessment, a baseline fitness evaluation used to ensure they meet the physical requirements to begin training. (Department of War video by Nicholas Groesch)
(This video product includes an artificial intelligence-generated voice created using PlayAI software.)
