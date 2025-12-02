Starlink 6-95 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-95 mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on December 2, 2025. This mission added another 29 satellites to the constellation of more than 7,000 satellites currently in low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)