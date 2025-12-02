USAG Benelux collaborates with Dutch military to build a Bailey Bridge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the Dutch Officer Engineer School collaborated to construct a Bailey Bridge on Dec. 3, 2025, in Brunssum, the Netherlands. Built as part of the Dutch military training program, the bridge increases load capacity from 20 tons to 55 tons, improving access to Brunssum-East and supporting operational and emergency needs.