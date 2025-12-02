USAG Benelux collaborates with Dutch military to build a Bailey Bridge

U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the Dutch Officer Engineer School collaborated to construct a Bailey Bridge on Dec. 3, 2025, in Brunssum, the Netherlands. Built as part of the Dutch military training program, the bridge increases load capacity from 20 tons to 55 tons, improving access to Brunssum-East and supporting operational and emergency needs.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988682
|VIRIN:
|251203-O-DY521-5229
|Filename:
|DOD_111415261
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|BRUNSSUM, NL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
