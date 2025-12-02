Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux collaborates with Dutch military to build a Bailey Bridge

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    12.02.2025

    Video by Aryan Zarinkhesht 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and the Dutch Officer Engineer School collaborated to construct a Bailey Bridge on Dec. 3, 2025, in Brunssum, the Netherlands. Built as part of the Dutch military training program, the bridge increases load capacity from 20 tons to 55 tons, improving access to Brunssum-East and supporting operational and emergency needs.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988682
    VIRIN: 251203-O-DY521-5229
    Filename: DOD_111415261
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL

    USAG Benelux
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    USAG Benelux at Brunssum
    Dutch Officer Engineer School

