    SOCIAL: Ederle Tree Lighting Brings Together Families, Festivities, and Holiday Cheer

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy hosted the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 3, 2025. Community members gathered in front of the Arena Bowling Center for an evening of holiday festivities including Christmas market vendors, food trucks, a kids’ area, warm drinks, and photos with a special guest. The event also featured support from local sponsors and private organizations across the Vicenza Military Community.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 10:35
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR AF
    SETAF AF

