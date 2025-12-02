Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Tower Barracks Tree Lighting

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, and military members gather with families and community members to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988663
    VIRIN: 251201-A-EF519-6420
    Filename: DOD_111415007
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Christmas
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BetterInBavaria

