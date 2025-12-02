Surge Week InFocus

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The 52nd Fighter Wing had a surge week throughout the week of October 20, 2025. This gave airmen the opportunity to work at a higher operational tempo, enhancing the wing's overall readiness, lethality, and warfighting capability.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 08:31
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangadahlem
    A1C Ryan Bratton
    Spangdahlem Air Base

