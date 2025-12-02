U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria conducts the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
This work, Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rose Barracks, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
