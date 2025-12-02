Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rose Barracks

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria conducts the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Dec. 3, 2025. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988661
    VIRIN: 251203-A-QM436-3404
    Filename: DOD_111414870
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    EUCOM
    USAG Bavaria
    7thATC
    StrongerTogther

