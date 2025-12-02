B-Roll: Vicenza Military Community Gathers for USAG Italy’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Garrison Italy hosted the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 3, 2025. Community members gathered in front of the Arena Bowling Center for an evening of holiday festivities including Christmas market vendors, food trucks, a kids’ area, warm drinks, and photos with a special guest. The event also featured support from local sponsors and private organizations across the Vicenza Military Community.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)