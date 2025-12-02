Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Vicenza Military Community Gathers for USAG Italy’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.02.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy hosted the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 3, 2025. Community members gathered in front of the Arena Bowling Center for an evening of holiday festivities including Christmas market vendors, food trucks, a kids’ area, warm drinks, and photos with a special guest. The event also featured support from local sponsors and private organizations across the Vicenza Military Community.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025 08:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988660
    VIRIN: 251203-A-XY121-1436
    Filename: DOD_111414869
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    This work, B-Roll: Vicenza Military Community Gathers for USAG Italy’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF AF
    USAREUR AF

