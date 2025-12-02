U.S. Army Garrison Italy hosted the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 3, 2025. Community members gathered in front of the Arena Bowling Center for an evening of holiday festivities including Christmas market vendors, food trucks, a kids’ area, warm drinks, and photos with a special guest. The event also featured support from local sponsors and private organizations across the Vicenza Military Community.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2025 08:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988660
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-XY121-1436
|Filename:
|DOD_111414869
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Vicenza Military Community Gathers for USAG Italy’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.