Training mission for Ukrainian soldiers evolves to keep pace with drone threats on the battlefield

At an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom, during training exercises as part of Operation Interflex, Ukrainian military personnel shared their experience in using first person view (FPV) drones in combat operations, which has been in turn used to feed back into the training programme for Ukrainian soldiers.
The way that Ukrainian troops have had to fight has changed rapidly over the years, since Russia’s full-scale invasion, meaning that training programmes for Ukrainian soldiers had to be constantly updated to keep pace with new threats in the battlefield.
Ukrainian troops are not only learning but also teaching partners. Australian, British and Swedish drone pilots took part in the demonstration of drone warfare, which included simulated munitions dropped from drones and the use of first person view (FPV) drones.
The UK-led Operation Interflex has now trained more than 56,000 Ukrainian personnel.
Footage includes Ukrainian and NATO drone operators as well as interviews with Ukrainian and Swedish drone pilots.
|10.16.2025
12.04.2025
B-Roll
988649
251017-O-D0483-1001
DOD_111414798
00:05:52
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
4
4
