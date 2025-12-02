Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training mission for Ukrainian soldiers evolves to keep pace with drone threats on the battlefield

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    At an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom, during training exercises as part of Operation Interflex, Ukrainian military personnel shared their experience in using first person view (FPV) drones in combat operations, which has been in turn used to feed back into the training programme for Ukrainian soldiers.
    The way that Ukrainian troops have had to fight has changed rapidly over the years, since Russia’s full-scale invasion, meaning that training programmes for Ukrainian soldiers had to be constantly updated to keep pace with new threats in the battlefield.
    Ukrainian troops are not only learning but also teaching partners. Australian, British and Swedish drone pilots took part in the demonstration of drone warfare, which included simulated munitions dropped from drones and the use of first person view (FPV) drones.
    The UK-led Operation Interflex has now trained more than 56,000 Ukrainian personnel.
    Footage includes Ukrainian and NATO drone operators as well as interviews with Ukrainian and Swedish drone pilots.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.04.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

