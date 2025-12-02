Pacific Engineer Week - Build your own boat competition B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Army engineers, from across the island of O’ahu, and Australian Defense Force engineers celebrate Pacific Engineer Week by racing handmade boats across Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2025. As one of the first events of Pacific Engineer Week, the engineers are tasked with building a boat, using only cardboard and duct tape, testing their ingenuity and craftsmanship. Pacific Engineer Week is focused on inspiring future engineers and celebrating the engineering profession through competitions and outreach such as the "Sapper Stakes", sports competition, vehicle displays, and boat-building contests. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)