    Pacific Engineer Week - Build your own boat competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nickson Schenk 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army engineers, from across the island of O’ahu, and Australian Defense Force engineers celebrate Pacific Engineer Week by racing handmade boats across Richardson Pool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2025. As one of the first events of Pacific Engineer Week, the engineers are tasked with building a boat, using only cardboard and duct tape, testing their ingenuity and craftsmanship. Pacific Engineer Week is focused on inspiring future engineers and celebrating the engineering profession through competitions and outreach such as the "Sapper Stakes", sports competition, vehicle displays, and boat-building contests. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 21:51
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    This work, Pacific Engineer Week - Build your own boat competition, by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

