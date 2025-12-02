Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday at the Grand Prince hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, Oct. 10, 2025. Sailors hosted the 250th Navy Birthday Ball to uphold Naval traditions and boost command morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 23:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|988626
|VIRIN:
|251010-M-CD478-1001
|PIN:
|202510-M
|Filename:
|DOD_111414388
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Navy Birthday Ball, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.