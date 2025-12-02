Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Navy Birthday Ball, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday at the Grand Prince hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, Oct. 10, 2025. Sailors hosted the 250th Navy Birthday Ball to uphold Naval traditions and boost command morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Tahir Noel)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 23:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 988626
    VIRIN: 251010-M-CD478-1001
    PIN: 202510-M
    Filename: DOD_111414388
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, 250th Navy Birthday Ball, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2025, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hiroshima
    ceremony
    celebration
    Tradition
    250th Navy Birthday Ball
    Grand Prince Hiroshima

