First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance Partner with Red Cross Making Care Packages at Andrews

First Lady, Second Lady, cabinet spouses and service member spouses gather for the First Red Cross Holiday Care Package Building and Card Writing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2025. The intent of the event was to prepare holiday care packages to send to active-duty military members deployed around the globe and recognize servicemembers and spouses for their service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Martha Moore)
December 1, 2025
Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
