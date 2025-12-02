First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance Partner with Red Cross Making Care Packages at Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Lady, Second Lady, cabinet spouses and service member spouses gather for the First Red Cross Holiday Care Package Building and Card Writing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2025. The intent of the event was to prepare holiday care packages to send to active-duty military members deployed around the globe and recognize servicemembers and spouses for their service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Martha Moore)