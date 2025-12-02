Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance Partner with Red Cross Making Care Packages at Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    First Lady, Second Lady, cabinet spouses and service member spouses gather for the First Red Cross Holiday Care Package Building and Card Writing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Dec. 1, 2025. The intent of the event was to prepare holiday care packages to send to active-duty military members deployed around the globe and recognize servicemembers and spouses for their service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Martha Moore)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988587
    VIRIN: 251201-F-XI802-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413892
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance Partner with Red Cross Making Care Packages at Andrews, by SrA Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLOTUS, SLOTUS, Red Cross, deployed, service members, holiday care package

