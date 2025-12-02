CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Roughly 100 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen participated in a departure ceremony at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center at 9 a.m. Dec. 1, 2025.
Included are speakers comments respectively: Lt. Col. Brian Lawrenz, commander 2nd battalion, 142nd field artillery brigade, Brig. Gen. Olen C. Bridges, adjutant general of Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas.
(Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
Arkansas Guardsmen head to Washington, D.C.
