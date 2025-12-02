Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen head to Washington, D.C.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Roughly 100 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen participated in a departure ceremony at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center at 9 a.m. Dec. 1, 2025.

    Included are speakers comments respectively: Lt. Col. Brian Lawrenz, commander 2nd battalion, 142nd field artillery brigade, Brig. Gen. Olen C. Bridges, adjutant general of Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988585
    VIRIN: 251201-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413838
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen head to Washington, D.C., by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

