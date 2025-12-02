Mr. Mark Gorak, PDCIO(RA) & Director, Cyber Academic Engagement Office (CAEO) provides an overview of the Department's Cyber Workforce Rotational Programs: the Cyber and Information Technology Exchange Program (CITEP) and the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program (FRCWP).
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988578
|VIRIN:
|250919-O-HN858-2331
|Filename:
|DOD_111413801
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoW Cyber Workforce Rotational Programs, by Miguel La Porte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.