    DoW Cyber Workforce Rotational Programs

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Miguel La Porte 

    DoD CIO

    Mr. Mark Gorak, PDCIO(RA) & Director, Cyber Academic Engagement Office (CAEO) provides an overview of the Department's Cyber Workforce Rotational Programs: the Cyber and Information Technology Exchange Program (CITEP) and the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program (FRCWP).

    cyber programs
    Cyber Professionals
    Cyber Workforce
    Rotational assignment
    DCWF

