    Team Minot kicks off Fire Prevention Week

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Airmen assigned to the 5th Bomb Civil Engineer Squadron provide fire prevention tips for Fire prevention Week at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 2, 2025. Fire Prevention Week is a time focused on raising public awareness about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988572
    VIRIN: 251002-F-LN370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413678
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Fire Prevention Week
    Team Minot
    5CES

