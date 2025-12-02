Maintaining the mission: 5LRS Vehicle Maintenance at Minot AFB

Airman assigned to the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight work on vehicles at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sep. 12, 2025. The vehicle maintenance flight maintains the vehicles used by units on base to ensure they are always capable of carrying out the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988571
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-LN370-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413677
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
