    Maintaining the mission: 5LRS Vehicle Maintenance at Minot AFB

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Airman assigned to the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance flight work on vehicles at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Sep. 12, 2025. The vehicle maintenance flight maintains the vehicles used by units on base to ensure they are always capable of carrying out the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Wesley Davies)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988571
    VIRIN: 250912-F-LN370-1001
    Filename: DOD_111413677
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining the mission: 5LRS Vehicle Maintenance at Minot AFB, by A1C Wesley Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Minot
    5LRS
    Vehicle Maintenance

