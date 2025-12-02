Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-02: Day 5 A-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988569" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jacob Olsen, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, gives an interview talking about medical evacuation training during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 2, 2025. Joint Task Force-Bravo, is a U.S. Southern Command unit that operates from Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras to promote security and stability in Central and South America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)