Challenge to Change

Spc. Chris Coleman, a member of the District of Columbia National Guard, recalls his decade-long journey from attending the Capitol Guardian Youth Challenge Academy as a student, to becoming a Guard member, and now a cadre member at the academy.
The Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy is a life intervention, dropout reintegration, and General Education Development preparatory program, run by the District of Columbia National Guard in partnership with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education for the District of Columbia. (Joint video by U.S. Army Cpt. James Mason, Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio, and Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan)
