Challenge to Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Chris Coleman, a member of the District of Columbia National Guard, recalls his decade-long journey from attending the Capitol Guardian Youth Challenge Academy as a student, to becoming a Guard member, and now a cadre member at the academy.



The Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy is a life intervention, dropout reintegration, and General Education Development preparatory program, run by the District of Columbia National Guard in partnership with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education for the District of Columbia. (Joint video by U.S. Army Cpt. James Mason, Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio, and Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan)



Music licensed for use through an NGB Public Affairs subscription to Audio Network.