Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Challenge to Change

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Capt. James Mason, Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan, Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy

    National Guard Bureau

    Spc. Chris Coleman, a member of the District of Columbia National Guard, recalls his decade-long journey from attending the Capitol Guardian Youth Challenge Academy as a student, to becoming a Guard member, and now a cadre member at the academy.

    The Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy is a life intervention, dropout reintegration, and General Education Development preparatory program, run by the District of Columbia National Guard in partnership with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education for the District of Columbia. (Joint video by U.S. Army Cpt. James Mason, Master Sgt. Whitney Hughes, Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio, and Tech. Sgt. Sarah McClanahan)

    Music licensed for use through an NGB Public Affairs subscription to Audio Network.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988559
    VIRIN: 120325-Z-TA175-1234
    Filename: DOD_111413403
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Challenge to Change, by MSG Whitney Hughes, CPT James Mason, TSgt Sarah McClanahan, MSgt Amber Monio and SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Youth Challenge Academy
    District of Columbia National Guard
    Capitol Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download