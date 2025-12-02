Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Their Hands

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen highlight how everyday decisions shape the Air Force mission at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. The pen featured in the video served as a symbol of the influence Airmen hold in elevating and strengthening the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.03.2025 11:46
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, In Their Hands, by SrA Mikaela Smith and SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

