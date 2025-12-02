U.S. Airmen highlight how everyday decisions shape the Air Force mission at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. The pen featured in the video served as a symbol of the influence Airmen hold in elevating and strengthening the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith and Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 11:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988544
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-XD903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111413257
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, In Their Hands, by SrA Mikaela Smith and SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
