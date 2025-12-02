U.S. Army video shows air defenders of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Air Defense Regiment, talking about a stinger missile live fire Nov. 18, 2025, in Putlos, Germany. Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Air Defense Regiment conducted a SGT Stout gunnery from Nov. 10-19 in Putlos, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2025 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988532
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-XI817-8850
|Filename:
|DOD_111413165
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|HAMBURG (HANSESTADT), DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Putlos, Germany stinger live fire review, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS
